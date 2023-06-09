Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam timetable 2023 out on dge.tn.gov.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : AP Download Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam timetable 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam timetable 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the timetable for the class 12th supplementary exam 2023. According to the official notice, the exams will be conducted between June 19 to 26 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The detailed schedule can be read at dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who failed in one or two subjects and wish to improve their marks can appear in the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam. The board authority has also shared the class 11th supplementary exam dates.

ALSO READ| CUET UG 2023 final phase exams to be conducted from June 12, check datesheet and other updates

This year, the overall pass percentage of class 12th was recorded at 94.03 percent. The supplementary exam will be conducted for 6 percent of students.

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam Timetable 2023

Dates Subject June 19, 2023 Part 1- Language June 20, 2023 Part 2 - English June 21, 2023 Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing, Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering June 22, 2023 Physics, Economics, Computer Technology June 23, 2023 Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service, Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) June 24, 2023 Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management, and Secretaryship June 26, 2023 Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

​ALSO READ | IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card out, Here's direct link

A specific schedule will be followed during the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam, The students will get a brief time slot from 10 am to 10.10 am to read the question paper. Following that, from 10.10 am to 10.15 am, students will be allowed to verify their particulars on the answer sheets. Once these initial steps are completed, the actual duration of the exam will start scheduled from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm.