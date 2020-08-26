JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi to hold meet with 7 CMs today as chorus grows for postponement

Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi/File Image

Amid a growing chorus to postpone JEE Main and NEET exams, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of seven states today to discuss the issue. The exams, scheduled in September, have triggered protests by students who are demanding that the entrances be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting, which students say is the "last hope", will begin at 2:30 pm today. It is primarily being held to discuss issues related to GST collection and financial loss incurred by states because of COVID-19.

While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on September 13. A total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

After students' repeated requests, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday conveyed again that the exams will be held as per schedule in September. The agency said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit. These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA said.

Who all are expected to attend the meeting

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage