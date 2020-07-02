JEE Main, NEET 2020 to be postponed? HRD Ministry forms committee to review situation. Details Here

Image Source : PTI Will JEE Main, NEET 2020 be postponed? HRD Ministry forms committee to review situation

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Aspirants preparing for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 are still waiting for a final word by the HRD Ministry, on the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, students and their parents are demanding the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 be postponed, however, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry on Thursday said a committee has been formed to review the current situation with respect to the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams.

Taking to Twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the committee will submit its recommendations to the HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow.

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow," the tweet read.

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

While the medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, the engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week cancelled pending board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.

The CBSE Board and the ICSE Board have already announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The decision by the CBSE and the ICSE Board was made due to the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

Also, with Unlock 2.0 coming into effect, schools and colleges across several states have been ordered shut till July 31, 2020.

