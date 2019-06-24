DU admissions 2019: BA Hons in English remains top choice of applicants

Image Source : PTI DU admissions 2019

DU admissions 2019 | BA (Hons) English has drawn the maximum number of applications during the registration process of Delhi University admissions 2019.

The course invited as many as 1,42,979 applications.

Other than BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA Programme were the other courses that drew maximum number of applications.

While BA (Hons) Political Science saw applications from 1,30,240, students, BA Programme had 1,25,519 aspiring candidates.

BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) History stood as the fourth and fifth most popular courses -- with 1,24,538 and 1,20,590 applications respectively.

BA (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Journalism, BA (Hons) Sociology and BA (Hons) Geography are the other courses among the top 10 choices of students this year.

The online application process at DU for undergraduate courses had concluded on June 22 after an extension order from the Delhi High court.

The number of applicants this year saw a major drop by 20,000 applications.

A total of 3,67,895 people registered on the University's admission portal, and 2,58,388 people completed their application process with fee payment.