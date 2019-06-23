Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
Miranda House leads India's top 10 colleges list | Check details here

National Institute of Ranking Framework ranks India's top colleges on variety of factors. Here is the full list of top 10 ranked colleges by NIRF rankings 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2019 18:05 IST
Miranda House leads India's top 10 colleges list | Check details here

​The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked Indian colleges on the basis of various factors -- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception. The rankings are across universities and states.

The NIRF is an arm of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Here is the list of top ten colleges in India:

  1. Miranda House (Delhi University) : India Tv - Miranda House, DU

    Miranda House, DU

    With an overall score of 73.72 Miranda House of Delhi University (DU) tops the list. Miranda House is an all girls college with Graduation Outcome rating of 88.35. 

  2. Hindu College (Delhi University) : India Tv - Hindu College, DU

    Hindu College, DU


    Hindi College comes in second with an overall rating of 70.57. Located in the north campus of DU, Hindu College has an even higher Graduation Outcome rating of 89.78.
  3. Presidency College Chennai : India Tv - Presidency College Chennai

    Presidency College Chennai


    Presidency College Chennai is one of the oldest college in India with over 150 years of history. It ranks third on the NIRF Rankings 2019 with an overall score of 68.01.
  4. St. Stephens College (Delhi University) : India Tv - Stephens college  

    Stephens college

     


    Another Delhi university inclusion in the name of stephens college from the North Campus of Delhi University. Stephens has an over all score of 67.55. 
  5. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (Delhi University) : India Tv - LSR college, DU

    LSR college, DU


    Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) is another all girls college. It is known for its extensive curriculum in the field of commerce. LSR takes the 5th spot with an overall score of 66.71.
  6. Loyola College Chennai (University of Madras) : India Tv - Loyola College Chennai

    Loyola College Chennai


    Loyola is a catholic minority collage in Chennai. Established in 1925, Loyola became an autonomus college in 1978. It has an overall score of 66.31.
  7. Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) : India Tv - SRCC, DU

    SRCC, DU


    SRCC needs no introduction. Historically considered as the best college of Delhi University in the field of Commerce, SRCC comes in at 7th spot with an overall score of 64.94.
  8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College :India Tv - Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

    Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College


    Based in Kolkata, West Bengal RKMVCC was founded as an orphanage for boys. Its now one of the biggest colleges in West Bengal. Overall score - 64.76.
  9. Hans Raj College (Delhi University) : India Tv - Hans Raj College, DU

    Hans Raj College, DU


    Hans Raj College is yet another North Campus feature in this list. it has an overall score of 64.65
  10. St Xaviers College Kolkata : India Tv - St Xaviers College Kolkata  

    St Xaviers College Kolkata

     


    Founded in 1860 it is the second oldes Catholic minority college in India. Xaviers comes in at 10th spot with an overall score of 64.50
 

