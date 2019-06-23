Miranda House leads India's top 10 colleges list | Check details here

The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked Indian colleges on the basis of various factors -- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception. The rankings are across universities and states.
The NIRF is an arm of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Here is the list of top ten colleges in India:
- Miranda House (Delhi University) :
With an overall score of 73.72 Miranda House of Delhi University (DU) tops the list. Miranda House is an all girls college with Graduation Outcome rating of 88.35.
- Hindu College (Delhi University) :
Hindi College comes in second with an overall rating of 70.57. Located in the north campus of DU, Hindu College has an even higher Graduation Outcome rating of 89.78.
- Presidency College Chennai :
Presidency College Chennai is one of the oldest college in India with over 150 years of history. It ranks third on the NIRF Rankings 2019 with an overall score of 68.01.
- St. Stephens College (Delhi University) :
Another Delhi university inclusion in the name of stephens college from the North Campus of Delhi University. Stephens has an over all score of 67.55.
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women (Delhi University) :
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) is another all girls college. It is known for its extensive curriculum in the field of commerce. LSR takes the 5th spot with an overall score of 66.71.
- Loyola College Chennai (University of Madras) :
Loyola is a catholic minority collage in Chennai. Established in 1925, Loyola became an autonomus college in 1978. It has an overall score of 66.31.
- Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) :
SRCC needs no introduction. Historically considered as the best college of Delhi University in the field of Commerce, SRCC comes in at 7th spot with an overall score of 64.94.
- Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College :
Based in Kolkata, West Bengal RKMVCC was founded as an orphanage for boys. Its now one of the biggest colleges in West Bengal. Overall score - 64.76.
- Hans Raj College (Delhi University) :
Hans Raj College is yet another North Campus feature in this list. it has an overall score of 64.65
- St Xaviers College Kolkata :
Founded in 1860 it is the second oldes Catholic minority college in India. Xaviers comes in at 10th spot with an overall score of 64.50