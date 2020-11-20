Image Source : INDIA TV CA Exams 2020: ICAI to conduct November exams from tomorrow, students raise concerns on Twitter

ICAI CA Exams 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would begin CA examinations– November 2020 from tomorrow, November 21, 2020, across the country. However, a large number of CA aspirants are angry with ICAI for not postponing upcoming CA exams amid the pandemic and have been raising concerns over the same on social media.

The exams would be conducted at 1085 centers till December 14, 2020. The Institute has issued an opt-out scheme for students who are willing not to take up November exams and can opt for January exams.

As per reports, till now, close to 31,500 aspirants of the total 4.7 lakh students have so far opted out of the November exam. Out of these, two-thirds have chosen the additional attempt offered by ICAI in January and the remaining 11,687 candidates have opted for the session in May.

ICAI has released an official notification to alleviate students' worries regarding the examination. The CA institute said, "The Institute is wholly committed to the wellbeing of its students who intend to appear in the ensuing examinations commencing from 21.11.2020. They need not entertain any apprehensions created by such elements".

The ICAI also warned students who are stating on social media that despite being tested COVID-19 positive, they will have to appear for CA Exams.

"Certain category of candidates stating on social media that despite being tested Covid +ve, they intend to appear for CA Exams. False rumor-mongering/violation of DMA2015 shall be appropriately dealt with in accordance with the law." ICAI tweeted.

Imp. Announcement for certain category of candidates stating on social media that despite being tested Covid +ve, they intend to appear for CA Exams. False rumor mongering/violation of DMA2015 shall be appropriately dealt with in accordance with law.https://t.co/7GECC9rBUt pic.twitter.com/dl4Cr15hVx — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 19, 2020

Many aspirants have begun to raise concerns over Twitter against ICAI over the conduct of the CA exams amid COVID pandemic. Hashtag ICAI_BE_TRANSPARENT, #ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY are trending on the social media platform. Students are protesting on social media against the conduct of exams as several states are imposing curfew and lockdown, amid rising covid cases.

Ok, if someone tests positive during exams, will rest of the students and invigilator be quarantined? And who will inform the same to the students?? — 🧚🏻‍♀️ BRING BACK TRUE INDOLOGY (@YooDonnoMe) November 19, 2020

This is the ground reality of @theicai's preparation, DAV college Staff members are already covid positive & may be many others without symptoms. If #CA students & their family get infected who is responsible for this? I urge @DrRPNishank listen to students.#ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY pic.twitter.com/XiJnzlj5MX — Harsh Bisaria 'आज़ाद' (@HarshBisaria) November 20, 2020

Just a fact. My father was diagnosed covid positive. Me and mother were also with fever but did not do the testing. After taking paracetamol, I was perfectly fine. What happens if the same is done by any other student. Mostly people do not get the test done.#ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY — Amit Sarda (@amit4738) November 19, 2020

The Chartered Accountant exam would be conducted from January 21, 2021, onwards. The complete schedule would be available on the official site in December along with the admit card.

