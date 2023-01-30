Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Board Inter Admit Card to release today? check latest updates

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the admit card of class 12th students soon on the official website. As per some news reports, the JAC is anticipated to release the admit card of Jharkhand Inter Board 2023 today. However, no official confirmation is there regarding this. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board 2023 are advised to visit the official website of JAC regularly to stay updated with the latest developments.

JAC 12th Admit Cars 2023: Releasing date

The release date for the Jharkhand Board Inter Admit Cards has yet to be announced. However, it is expected that the JAC will soon release them on its official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th Board Exam Date 2023

As per the examination schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from March 14 to April 3. On the other hand, the class 12th science stream exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 14 to April 5. The class 12th commerce and art exams will be held from March 14 to April 5.