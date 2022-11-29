CBSE Board Exam 2023: Effective tips to rock the board exams, see how to prepare

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE BOARD EXAM 2023 CBSE Board Exam 2023 Preparation Tips

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board Exams are said to be arduous exams for school-going students. However, this is just a notion and not the truth. Exams prepare us for our bright future, but you have to be fully prepared to qualify for this. Extreme pressure on students is observed from the day when the date sheet is released. But better preparation will help you to score more in the examination. As per the official notice of the CBSE, the Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence from February 15, 2023.

Now, most of the students will be wondering about the preparation with just three months that are left. Well, you must know that this time period is enough to get prepared for the Board Exam 2023. However, this is applicable only if you have an effective plan. Here, we have brought you an amazing exam preparation plan.

1. Schedule

The first step for the preparation is to make a perfect schedule for studying. Once, the exam schedule gets released, you must make a study plan as per the subjects and syllabus. Please note that your schedule should also include break time and your favourite activities to make you feel relaxed after studying.

2. Syllabus

Get through the whole syllabus and segregate or make a list of the chapters that you find hard to study. Give the hard chapters efficient time but don't ignore the ones that are easier for you.

3. Revision is a must

Once you cover your whole syllabus, revise it multiple times. It will help you to understand the chapters and theories.

4. Practice, practice and practice

'Practice makes a man perfect' you might have heard this, but you should also follow the same. CBSE provides sample papers and model papers for the students on the official website. You should practice them once you cover your whole syllabus. Give mock tests to get a better idea of the exam.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA likely to release exam dates this week

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy result to release today