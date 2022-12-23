Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Any time on cbse.gov.in | check big updates

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: The CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 has not been released yet. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the date sheet for CBSE Board 2023 soon. The full exam schedule and the date sheet for the board exam will be released on the official website of the board. It is expected that the board will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 in the first week on January 2023.

Once, the result gets released, students will be informed here on our website. The direct link will also be provided here. Till then, students are advised to stay updated on the official website of the board to check the latest development. Those who will appear in the board exam 2023 can download the sample paper and model papers from the official website of the board.

Students must be aware of the fake website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in. Recently, the board issued an official notice to alert the students, teachers and parents. The official notice of the board said, 'It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.

Further, the official notice read, 'This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.'

CBSE asked the students to be careful and not to believe in fake messages and websites, 'Therefore, the general public and stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. The Board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards. For any information and updates, stakeholders may visit Board's official website www.cbse.gov.in only.'

