CBSE Datesheet 2023: Soon on cbse.gov.in | check latest updates for class 10, 12 timetable

CBSE Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the datasheet for classes 10 and 12 soon on the official website. Lakhs of students are waiting for the CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet to get released on cbse.gov.in. However, the board has not notified the students about the exam schedule. It is expected that the board can release the datasheet for classes 10 and 12 by the end of December 2022 or in the first week of January 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datasheet for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Once the datasheet gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website cbse.gov.in. Those who will appear for the CBSE board exam 2023 will be updated here with each recent development. Students can check how to download the datasheet here.

Students must be aware of the fake website resembling to the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in. Recently, the board issued an official notice to alert the students, teachers and parents. The official notice of the board said, 'It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.

Further, the official notice read, 'This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.'

CBSE asked the students to be careful and not to believe in fake messages and websites, 'Therefore, the general public and stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. The Board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards. For any information and updates, stakeholders may visit Board's official website www.cbse.gov.in only.'

