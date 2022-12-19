Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Releasing today anytime soon? check how to download

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education can release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams today. It is expected that the board will release the date sheet anytime soon on its official website. However, there is no official statement from the board. As per the recent notice of CBSE, the Board Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 can begin on February 15. The practical exam will be conducted from January 01, 2023.

Once, the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website cbse.gov.in.

How to check and download the date sheet:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Step 2. Click on the link 'CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet' on the homepage. Step 3. On a new page, choose the standard to check the date sheet. Step 4. The date sheet will get displayed on the website. Step 5. Check and download the date sheet. Take a printout for future reference.

The Ministry of Education has introduced a new pattern in class 10 and 12 board examinations. Earlier, Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education in Lok Sabha said that competency-based questions will also be asked in the board examination. As per Devi, 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.

These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based. The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format," she said.

