NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023 today: Check class 10th, 12th result time, result time, link details

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) today. The students who appeared in the Nagaland Board exams will be able to download their results through the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the announcement of Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 will be done in the afternoon around 12 Pm or later. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Apart from the official website, the Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 will be hosted on trusted and verified third-party websites such as indiaresults.com, results. shiksha, and exametc.com.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website - nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023'

A new page will apear on the screen where you need to enter your details and click on submit

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023 will appear on the screen

Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference

Last year, 30, 327 students registered for the NBSE HSLC exam of which 64.69% passed while 17, 117 enrolled for NBSE HSSLC, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 76.27%.

This year, Nagaland Board conducted class 12th exams from March 9, 2023 to March 31, 2023 and class 10th Exams from March 10 to March 22, 2023.

