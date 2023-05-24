West Bengal HS Result 2023 expected today at wbresults.nic.in; Direct link, alternative ways

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBBSE HS Result 2023 today

WBBSE 12th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare Higher Secondary, or HS (Class 12) result today, May 24. According to the official notification, the West Bengal HS results will be announced through a press conference. Students who appeared in the WB Class 12th board exams can check their HS results through the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to download their WBBSE 12th score card from the websites using their roll number. The students will get their Class 12th Marksheet and Certificates from the respective camp offices of the board.

WBBSE HS Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can follow the steps provided here to check the West Bengal 12th Result 2023 through the official website.

Visit the official website of wbresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'WBBSE HS Result 2023' Next, enter your roll number and click on view result tab WBBSE HS Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download WBBSE result 2023 class 12 and take a print for future reference.

West Bengal 12th Result 2023 via SMS

Students can also check their WBBSE 12th result 2023 via SMS. Students will have to type WB12 (Space) roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888. The WB 12th result 2023 will be reverted on your mobile device through text message.

WBBSE HS Result 2023: Last Year Highlights

Last year, WBBSE had announced West Bengal Class 12th result on June 10, 2022. The Board had recorded the pass percentage of Science stream at 99.28 percent, the pass percentage of Art students was recorded at 97.39 percent and the pass percentage of Commerce stream stood at 99.8 percent.