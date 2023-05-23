WBJEE 2023 Result on May 26; Time, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WBJEE Result 2023 on May 26

WBJEE Result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WB Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2023) result on May 26. The WBJEE result date and time have been announced by the West Bengal State Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The WBJEE 2023 result will be announced at 2:30 PM on May 26, 2023, through a press conference. Aspirants will be able to download their WBJEE 2023 score card through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, from 4 PM on May 26. Candidates need to log in with their application number, password and provided security pin to check and download the WBJEE result 2023.

The Board has conducted the WBJEE 2023 on April 30 at various exam centres across the state. The entrance exam is being held for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by various Universities and Government Colleges in West Bengal.

ALSO READ | WBJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT on wbjee.nic.in, raise objections if any by May 20

ALSO READ | CISCE Syllabus 2024: ICSE, ISC Syllabus revised; Details here

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below given steps to check and download the WBJEE score card 2023 online through the website.