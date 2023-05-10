WBJEE Answer Key 2023 released; Raise objection till May 13

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBJEE 2023 Answer Key released

WBJEE 2023 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WB Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) answer key today, May 10. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2023 examination can check and download the WBJEE answer key through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. To access the WBJEE official answer key 2023, candidates will have to log in with their application number and password.

Eligible candidates can raise challenges against the WBJEE Answer Key 2023 till May 13 (11:59 PM) through the user interface provided. "A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through online mode. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful," WBJEEB said.

The subject experts will review the challenges made by the candidates. In case the challenge is found correct, the WBJEE Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the board will declare the WBJEE Result 2023.

How to Download WBJEE 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the below given steps to download the WBJEE 2023 Answer Key online through the website.

Go to the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the 'WBJEE 2023 Answer Key' link on the homepage. Enter the application number and date of birth and click on the submit button. WBJEE 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen Download WBJEE 2023 Answer Key PDF and print a copy for future reference.

WBJEE Answer Key 2023: Steps to Raise Objection

Aspirants can raise challenges against the WBJEE Answer Key 2023 Session 2 by following the steps given here.