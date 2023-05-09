NCHM JEE 2023 City Intimation Slip Out at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Donwload link

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE NCHM JEE 2023 City intimation slip released

NCHM JEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE 2023) exam city slip today, May 9. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their NCHM JEE 2023 city intimation slip from the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants need to login with their application number and date of birth to download the NCHM JEE exam city slip online. The NCHM JEE 2023 exam date is slated on May 14, 2023. The examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon for a duration of 180 minutes.

How to download NCHMCT JEE 2023 City Intimation Slip

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided below to download the NCHM JEE 2023 exam city slip online.

Go to the NCHM JEE 2023 website official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the exam city link available.

Fill in the log in credentials and submit details.

Download the NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam city slip for further reference.

Direct Link to Download NCHM JEE 2023 City Intimation Slip

NCHM JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The NCHM JEE 2023 question paper will consist of a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into five sections- 30 questions in Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, 30 questions from Reasoning and Logical Deduction, 30 questions from GK and Current Affairs, 60 questions from English Language and a total of 50 questions from Aptitude for Service Sector.

NCHM JEE 2023 Marking Scheme

As per the NCHMCT JEE 2023 marking scheme, each question will carry four marks. For each correct answer, candidates will ber awarded four marks (+4) while for each incorrect response, one marks (-1) will be deducted; No marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions.