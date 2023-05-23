CISCE Syllabus 2024: ICSE, ISC Syllabus revised; Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE Syllabus 2024 for Class 10, 12 revised

CISCE Syllabus 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has revised the ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) syllabus for 2023-24 academic session. The revised syllabus for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) is available on the official website of the Council at cisce.org.

The CISCE in a notification stated that the syllabus will be prescribed separately for Classes 9 and 10 at the ICSE level and Classes 11 and 12 at the ISC level. However, for the ICSE and ISC board examinations, only the syllabus prescribed for Class 10 and 12 respectively, will be tested.

Previously, the CISCE used to conduct the ICSE board exams by comprising the syllabus of both Class 9th and 10th. Similarly, the ISC question papers were being prepared considering Class 11th and 12th syllabus.

The Council has made changes in the syllabus of Class 11th and 12th for all the three streams-- Science, Commerce and Arts. It includes Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Computer Science subjects. The board examinations for 2023-24 of these subjects will be organised according to the new syllabus. The Class 11th annual exams will also be organized on the basis of new syllabus.