ICSE Result 2023 Live Updates: CISCE 10th, 12th results today at cisce.org; Time, where to check

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ISC and ICSE results for 2022-23 academic session today, May 14. The ICSE result 2023 Class 10 and ISC result 2023 Class 12 date was declared by the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, Gerry Arathoon. However, he has not declared the actual time for announcing the CISCE result today.

The CISCE 10th, 12th result 2023 is expected to be declared any time soon. Students can follow this live blog to get latest updates on ICSE and ISC results. The official website-- cisce.org and results.cisce.org will host the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th result 2023 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2023. Once the ICSE 10th result and ISC 12th result is out, students will be able to check and download scorecards using their Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number.