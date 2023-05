Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 tomorrow

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 tomorrow, May 13. The Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, Gerry Arathoon informed PTI that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, ICSE Class 10 result 2023 and the Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, May 14.