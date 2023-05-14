ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th OUT at cisce.org; Direct Link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE Result 2023 Declared

ICSE 10 Result 2023: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared today, May 14. The ICSE result 2023 link is now active on the official website of the council at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students can check their CISCE 10th Result 2023 by using the Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number provided by their schools. CISCE Board Result 2023 Live Updates

The minimum passing marks required to qualify the ICSE Class 10 board exam is 33 percent in each subject and in aggregate. Students who wish to apply for rechecking process can do so between May 14 and May 21, 2023.

ICSE Result 2023: How To Check Online

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the ICSE Result 2023 online.

First of all, go to the cisce.org website.

Select the CISCE Board Result 2023 link from the homepage.

Enter the required details such as Class, UID and Index Number.

Submit the details and the desired ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Verify the ICSE 10 result and download it.

Print a copy of the CISCE Board result 2023 for further reference.

Direct Link: ICSE Class 10 Result 2023