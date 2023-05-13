ISC 12th Result 2023 Soon at cisce.org: Website link, SMS number

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE 10th Result 2023 likely today

ISC 12th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2023. As per the reports, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2023 is expected to be declared today (May 13) on the official website at cisce.org. However, the official notification related to CISCE Result 2023 date and time is yet to be released. CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Once the ISC scorecard is released on the official website, the students will be able to check and download the marksheet statement using their Index number, UID and the given captcha code. As per the past trends, the CISCE board announce the Class 10th, 12th results date in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board results date.

CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can check their CISCE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 via SMS by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Now, type your desired Class ICSE/ISC followed by space and seven-digit Unique ID.

Step 3: Send the text message to 0924808288.

Step 4: The CISCE 12th result will be reverted through SMS.

How to Check ISC 12th Result 2023?

Students can follow the steps provided below to access their ISC Class 12th result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘ISC 12th Results 2023’ link.

Step 3: Next fill in your Index number, UID and Captcha code in the given spaces.

Step 4: Submit it and the ISC 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the ICSE result PDF and print a copy for future use.

CISCE Compartment Exam Date 2023

The CISCE has conducted the ISC board exams in a single semester from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The Council is likely to conduct the compartment exam in June 2023 and the result is expected to be announced in July 2023.