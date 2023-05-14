CISCE Result 2023: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results today at 3 PM; Official Notice, Rechecking module

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Today

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Today. According to the official notification, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th result 2023 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2023 will be declared at 3 PM today, May 14. The official website-- cisce.org will host the CISCE Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12. CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Once the scorecard is released, students will be able to check and download the ICSE, ISC marksheet statement using their Index number, UID and the given captcha code. Students can also check their ICSE Result 2023 and ISC Result 2023 on the following websites.

results.cisce.org

cisceresult.in

cisce.org

How to Check CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students can follow the steps provided below to access their ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘ISC 12th Results 2023’ link.

Step 3: Next fill in your Index number, UID and Captcha code in the given spaces.

Step 4: Submit it and the ISC 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the ICSE result PDF and print a copy for future use.

CISCE Result 2023: Rechecking module

The CISCE will activate the link for rechecking module on May 14, 2023 at 3 PM. The recheck module will be available online till May 21, 2023. The charges for the recheck of ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be Rs 1,000 per paper, per candidate. While the charges for the recheck of ISC Class 12 Result 2023 will be Rs 1,000 per subject, per candidate.