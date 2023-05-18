WBJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT on wbjee.nic.in, raise objections if any by May 20

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WBJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT

WBJEE Answer Key 2023 Download: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key for Joint Entrance Exam 2023. All those candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2023 exam can download the answer sheet from the official website of WBJEE - wbjee.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2023 was conducted on April 30th, 2023 at various exam centers for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges.

The WBJEE-2023 OMR images and machine-read responses have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can view their OMRs and responses by logging on to the official web portal.

According to the notice, If any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before May 20, 2023 for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

Based on the responses received by the candidates, WBJEEB will prepare the final answer keys. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download WBJEE Answer Key 2023.

WBJEE Answer Key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjee.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'WBJEE'

It will take you to the new window

Now, click on OMR, Recorded Response - View & Challenge for WBJEE 2023

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter application number, password, and security pin, and click on sign in

WBJEE Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen

check answer key, and raise objections if any before the due time

Direct link to view OMR, Recorded Response - View & Challenge for WBJEE 2023

ALSO READ | CUET Admit Card 2023 expected today on cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in, Know when, how to check

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th Results 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in; Know when, how to check