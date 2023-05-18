Odisha 10th Results 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in; Know when, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha HSC Result 2023 Today

Odisha 10th Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the Class 10th board results for 2022-23 academic session today, May 18. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 results 2023 through the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in, once declared. As per the official reports, the Board President Ramashish Hazra will announce the Odisha 10th Result 2023 through a press conference scheduled at 10 AM, today.

BSE Odisha has conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 10 to March 20, 2023. Students should score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Odisha Class 10th board examination. Last year, in Odisha 10th result, the Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.55 percent.

How to Check Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023?

Candidates can check the Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 by following the steps provided below.