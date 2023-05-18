Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
  5. Odisha 10th Results 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in; Know when, how to check
Odisha 10th Results 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in; Know when, how to check

Odisha 10th Results 2023: BSE Odisha will declare the Class 10 board results on the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in at 10 AM, today.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 8:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha HSC Result 2023 Today

Odisha 10th Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the Class 10th board results for 2022-23 academic session today, May 18. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 results 2023 through the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in, once declared. As per the official reports, the Board President Ramashish Hazra will announce the Odisha 10th Result 2023 through a press conference scheduled at 10 AM, today.

BSE Odisha has conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 10 to March 20, 2023. Students should score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Odisha Class 10th board examination. Last year, in Odisha 10th result, the Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.55 percent.

How to Check Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023?

Candidates can check the Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 by following the steps provided below.

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Board - bseodisha.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link 'Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage.
  3. Now, enter your roll number and date of birth on login page.
  4. Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  5. Candidates can download Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

 

  • May 18, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check via SMS?

    To check Odisha class 10th result 2023, students are required to type Odisha HSC Result and send an SMS to 5676750, as per PTI reports. 

  • May 18, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: Exam Dates

    The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha conducted the class 10th exam from March 10 to 17 at various exam centres in offline mode. 

  • May 18, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: What after results?

    After the declaration of the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023, students can apply for class 11th admission through SAMS portal. More details about the same will  be shared in due course of time. 

  • May 18, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How to check?

    • Go to the official website of BSE - bseodisha.ac.in
    • Click on the results tab
    • Now, navigate the 'Odisha Class 10 board result 2023' link 
    • It will forward you to the login page
    • Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on submit button
    • Odisha Class 10 board result 2023 will appear on the screen
    • Download Odisha Class 10 board result 2023 and save it for future reference.
  • May 18, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Odisha Class 10 board result 2023: Alternative Websites

    bseodisha.nic.in 
    orissaresults.nic.in

  • May 18, 2023 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Odisha Class 10 board exam result: About 6 lakh candidates waiting for the result

    This year, about 6 lakh candidates are waiting for BSE Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023

  • May 18, 2023 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Today: Check Date and Time

     Board of Secondary Education Odisha will declare BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 today, May 18, 2023 at 10 am. 

