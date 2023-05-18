Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
  Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT: BSE Odisha Matric HSC Result link to be activated at 12 PM orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT: BSE Odisha Matric HSC Result link to be activated at 12 PM orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2023 has been declared today, May 18. The link to the results will be activated at 12 PM. The overall percentage for Matric Results is 96.4%.

New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:15 IST
Odisha Matric result, BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates, Odisha 10th result link,
Odisha 10th Result 2023 Announced on bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Class 10th Result Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced Class 10 board exam results today, May 18. The announcement of the results has been done by the Odisha Education Minister Pramila Malik at 10 am via press conference. Students should note that the link to the scorecards will be active at 12 PM at the websites of bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their results through the SMS facility.

All those who appeared in the exam can check their scores at the official website of Odisha Board - bseodisha.ac.in,  and bseodisha.nic.in. The easy steps to download Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 are given below. 

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'Odisha Class 10th Result 2023' 
  • It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
  • Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

 Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check results via SMS?

  • Go to the message box
  • Type Odisha HSC Result and send it to 5676750
  •  Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 via sms will appear on the screen

 Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

  • Go to the Playstore
  • Download Digilocker App on your smartphone
  • Then, click on the sign up button available in the upper left corner of the webpage
  • Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email address, aadhaar number, and a six digit security pin
  • Login with your id and password
  • Choose BSE odisha under the education category
  • Click on the  Odisha Class 10th Result 2023
  • Enter your aadhar number and the result will appear on the screen

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: Alternative Websites

  • orrisaresults.nic.in 
  • bseodisha.nic.in

