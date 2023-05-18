Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT: BSE Odisha Matric HSC Result link to be activated at 12 PM orissaresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION Odisha 10th Result 2023 Announced on bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Class 10th Result Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced Class 10 board exam results today, May 18. The announcement of the results has been done by the Odisha Education Minister Pramila Malik at 10 am via press conference. Students should note that the link to the scorecards will be active at 12 PM at the websites of bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their results through the SMS facility.

All those who appeared in the exam can check their scores at the official website of Odisha Board - bseodisha.ac.in, and bseodisha.nic.in. The easy steps to download Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 are given below.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Odisha Class 10th Result 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, date of birth, and captcha code

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check results via SMS?

Go to the message box

Type Odisha HSC Result and send it to 5676750

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 via sms will appear on the screen

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

Go to the Playstore

Download Digilocker App on your smartphone

Then, click on the sign up button available in the upper left corner of the webpage

Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email address, aadhaar number, and a six digit security pin

Login with your id and password

Choose BSE odisha under the education category

Click on the Odisha Class 10th Result 2023

Enter your aadhar number and the result will appear on the screen

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: Alternative Websites

orrisaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in

