RBSE 8th Result 2023: BSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th result DECLARED on rajshaladarpan.nic.in, get direct links

RBSE 8th Result 2023 is out today, May 17, 2023 at the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Students and parents who were eagerly waiting for RBSE Class 8 result 2023 can download results from the official websites of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE board result 2023 Class 8 link can be accessed and checked by entering the roll number in the login window available on the official website. The announcement of the results has been done by Education Minister BD Kalla. The students have received grades instead of marks in the results. All those who have secured A1 to D grades passed and those who got E1 and E2 grades got failed, as per the results. Students who score 91-100% will get an A+, A will for 76-90%; B for 61-75%, C for 41-60 and D for 0-40.

This year, a total of 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 exam 2023. Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: How to download Rajasthan Board Class 8th result?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Rajasthan Board Class 8th result'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, and date of birth and click on submit button

Rajasthan Board Class 8th result will appear on the screen

Download Rajasthan Board Class 8th result and save it for future reference

RBSE 8th Result 2023: How to download Rajasthan Board Class 8th result Via SMS?

Go to your Message Box of your IOS or Smartphone

Type - ‘Result (space) RAJ 8 (space) Roll Number’ and Send the SMS to 56263

Your RBSE 8th Result 2023 shall now be notified to you via SMS

Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2023: Details Mentioned on the scorecard

Students can check their details on the scorecard such as candidate's name, roll number, subject appeared for, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, candidate's school, grades acquired in each subject, and overall grade.

Last year, the board recorded 95.5% in class 8 results wherein around 12.63 lahks had appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 8th exams. Students can directly check their results by clicking on the above link.

Direct link to download Rajasthan Class 8th results

