Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: BSE to announce class 10th result on May 18, check when and where to download

Odisha Class Result 2023: Board of School Education, (BSE) Odisha will announce the class 10th results on May 18, 2023. Students will be able to check their results at the website of HBSE at bseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in, once the class 10th Odisha Board Matric results are announced. The announcement of the results will be made at 10 am.

To pass Odisha Class 10th exam, a student must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail to score the minimum marks must appear in the BSE Odisha supplementary exam. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be communicated in due course of time. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 link flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the new page where you need to put your required credentials and click the view BSE Odisha Result tab

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Students have been advised to download and save BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 for future reference

