HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEH to release Class 10th result TODAY at 3 PM

HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the class 10th results today, May 16, 2023. The result will be declared at around 3 PM. Students will be able to check their results at the website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/.

HBSE Haryana Class 10th exam was conducted between February 27 to March 25 at 1475 exam centers across the state. According to data, about 3 lakh students appeared for the exam. Last year, the overall score of the class 10th was 73.18 percent. Bhiwani's Amisha was the top scorer last year with 499 marks out of 500.

HBSE Haryana Result 2023: How to download?