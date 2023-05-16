Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEH to release Class 10th result TODAY at 3 PM
Live now

HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEH to release Class 10th result TODAY at 3 PM

HBSE Haryana Result 2023 for class 10th will be declared today, May 16 at official website students can check their BSEH Haryana Results on bseh.org.in along with toppers list and pass percentage

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2023 12:49 IST
HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2023 releasing today
Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2023 releasing today

HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the class 10th results today, May 16, 2023. The result will be declared at around 3 PM. Students will be able to check their results at the website of HBSE at https://bseh.org.in/. 

HBSE Haryana Class 10th exam was conducted between February 27 to March 25 at 1475 exam centers across the state. According to data, about 3 lakh students appeared for the exam. Last year, the overall score of the class 10th was 73.18 percent. Bhiwani's Amisha was the top scorer last year with 499 marks out of 500.

Stay tuned to HBSE Haryana Result live blog for latest updates. 

HBSE Haryana Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'HBSE Haryana class 10 Result 2023' flashing on the homepage
  • It will take you to the login link where you need to put your credentials and click on submit
  • HBSE Haryana Result 2023 will appear 
  • Download HBSE Haryana Result 2023 and save it for future reference

 

Live updates : HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 16, 2023 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    hbse haryana class 10 result 2023 link, hbse haryana class 10 result 2023: Last year girls outperform boys

    According to last year's result, the girls outshine the boys with the better score. The overall pass percentage of girl students was 76.26% percent whereas that of boys was 70.50.

  • May 16, 2023 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    bseh.org.in, Haryana Result 2023 Live: Result link placed at the website

    The link to the class 10th Haryana result has been placed at the official website.

  • May 16, 2023 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    FAQ: HBSE Haryana Result 2023 Class 10th: When and Where to Download?

    • Visit the official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in
    • Click on the notification link that reads 'HBSE Haryana class 10 Result 2023' flashing on the homepage
    • It will take you to the login link where you need to put your credentials and click on submit
    • HBSE Haryana Result 2023 will appear 
    • Download HBSE Haryana Result 2023 and save it for future reference

     

  • May 16, 2023 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks

    To pass Haryana Class 10th exam, a candidate need to secure at least 33 marks in each subject and overall to clear the board exams.

  • May 16, 2023 12:08 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    HBSE Result 2023 Live: Who will announce class 10th results?

    Class 10th result 2023 will be announced by the Board's Chairman BP Yadav via press conference.

  • May 16, 2023 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    HBSE Result 2023 Live: Haryana Board to announce Class 10th results Today

    The  Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the class 10th results today, May 16, 2023 at 3 PM.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News