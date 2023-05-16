HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Three students bag top spot; 65.43 percent pass

HBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board of School Education, (BSEH) Haryana has declared the Class 10 board results 2023 today, May 16. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their BSEH 10th Result 2023 through the official websaite at bseh.org.in using their roll number. BSEH 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
As per the official notification, a total of 2,96,329 students registered for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams 2023. Of these, 1,87,401 students have cleared the exam and the pass percentage recorded by the board this year is 65.43 percent. Three students have bagged the first, three at the second spot and nine at the third spot.
BSEH 10th Result 2023: Toppers' List
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks
|1
|Sonu
|498
|1
|Himesha
|498
|1
|Varsha
|498
|2
|Simran
|497
|2
|Dipesh Sharma
|497
|2
|Manahi
|497
|3
|Shivani Sharma
|496
|3
|Sweety Kumari
|496
|3
|Yashi
|496
|3
|Monty
|496
|3
|Tamanna
|496
|3
|Ashadeep
|496
|3
|Dipanshi
|496
|3
|Riya
|496
|3
|Jyoti Rani
|496
BSEH 10th Result 2023: Girls Perform Better Than Boys
In BSEH 10th Result 2023, girls have performed better than boys with 69.81 percent while the pass percentage of boys stood at 61.41 percent.
- Total number of students appeared - 2,86,425
- Total number of students passed - 1,87,401
- Overall Pass Percentage - 65.43 percent
- Boys Pass Percentage - 61.41 percent
- Girls Pass Percentage - 69.81 percent
- Number of Compartment Category students - 37,342
- Number of failed candidates - 61,682