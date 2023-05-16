HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Three students bag top spot; 65.43 percent pass

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEH 10th Result 2023 Toppers list

HBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board of School Education, (BSEH) Haryana has declared the Class 10 board results 2023 today, May 16. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their BSEH 10th Result 2023 through the official websaite at bseh.org.in using their roll number. BSEH 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

As per the official notification, a total of 2,96,329 students registered for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams 2023. Of these, 1,87,401 students have cleared the exam and the pass percentage recorded by the board this year is 65.43 percent. Three students have bagged the first, three at the second spot and nine at the third spot.

BSEH 10th Result 2023: Toppers' List

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Sonu 498 1 Himesha 498 1 Varsha 498 2 Simran 497 2 Dipesh Sharma 497 2 Manahi 497 3 Shivani Sharma 496 3 Sweety Kumari 496 3 Yashi 496 3 Monty 496 3 Tamanna 496 3 Ashadeep 496 3 Dipanshi 496 3 Riya 496 3 Jyoti Rani 496

Direct Link: BSEH 10th Result 2023

BSEH 10th Result 2023: Girls Perform Better Than Boys

In BSEH 10th Result 2023, girls have performed better than boys with 69.81 percent while the pass percentage of boys stood at 61.41 percent.