BSEH 10th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Direct link

Haryana Board Result 2023: The wait for the students who appeared in the Haryana Board 10th examination is over today, May 16. The BSEH 10th result 2023 has been declared by the Board of School Education, Haryana on its official website bseh.org.in. All the students who appeared in the Haryana Board 10th examination can check and download their BSEH 10th result using their roll number. BSEH 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

The board conducted the class 12th exam from February 27 to March 28, 2023, while the class 10th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. According to media reports, around 2,63,409 students appeared in the exam this year. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.43 percent.

BSEH 10th Result 2023: How To Check?

Students can check their HBSE 10th result by following the steps given below.

First of all visit the official website bseh.org.in.

After this, click on the 'HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023' link appearing on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit button.

The HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

At last download the Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 PDF and take a printout for further use.

Direct Link: BSEH 10th Result 2023