TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 to be released on THIS date!

TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 date and time: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu will release TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 on May 19, 2023. Students eagerly waiting for TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 will be able to download results at the websites - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE (+1) exams were conducted between March 14 and April 5 from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm and SSLC was held between April 16 and April 20. The results for both exams will be released separately as per official updates. The TN SSLC Class 10 result will be announced at 10. 00 AM and HSE Class 11 results will be declared at 2 PM.

The board announced the plus two results on May 8. In TN Plus 2 results, 8,03,385 students appeared for the exam of whom 7,55,451 students have passed. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 94.03%.

TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 link

Enter your credentials and click on the login button

Download TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 and save it for future reference

