CBSE Results 2023: Class 10th, 12th Re-evaluation, verification starts today on cbse.gov.in, Here's easy steps

CBSE Re-evaluation 2023 for Class 10th, 12th: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is starting the re-evaluation process for Class 10th, 12th results today, May 16. All those students who wish to apply for rechecking can do so from today onwards, as per the official notice released by the board. The applications for re-evaluation can be submitted at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

The facility to apply for verification of marks will be available till May 20, 2023. Students will have to pay Rs. 500 per subject they wish to get re-evaluated.

The students have also an option to get a photocopy of their CBSE Class 12 evaluation answer script. Only those who apply for CBSE Class 12 evaluation will be able to get their answer script as per the official notice.

CBSE Re-evaluation for class 10th, 12th: Application Fee

For verification of marks, the students will have to pay Rs. 500 while for the photocopy of answer sheets, the students of class 12th will have to deposit Rs. 700 whereas class 10 students will have to pay only Rs. 500.

CBSE Class 10, 12 re-evaluations, verification 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Click on 'CBSE Parksha Sangam'

It will take you to the new page, now click on the tab for schools

Now, click on the tab for school digilocker and post exam activities

A new window will appear, click on the link for rechecking and re-evaluation of marks

Enter your roll number, query and submit fees

CBSE Results 2023 was announced on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2023 was 87.33 percent, while the pass percentage for the CBSE 10th Result 2023 was 93.12 percent. With a pass percentage of 99.1% in both results, Trivandrum topped the list of CBSE Regions.

