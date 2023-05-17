Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board to declare class 8th results today on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Result 2023 for Class 8th will be declared today, May 17, 2023. Check Date, Time, How to download.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2023 7:18 IST
Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023, RBSE 8th Result 2023 download, RBSE class 8 result 2023 link
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 today on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer is all set to announce the results of class 8th today, May 17. Students and parents can check results at the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in, once released. 

Along with the results, the board will release mark sheets on its official website. According to the announcement made by state education minister BD Kalla, the Rajasthan 8th Result will be declared at 12 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in.

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 link flashing on homepage
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit
  • Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference. 

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 Passing Marks

To pass RBSE class 8th exam, students are required to score at least 33% marks out of the maximum marks. If a candidate fails in one subject, he will be declared fail. It is mandatory to pass in all subjects. 

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023: Ways to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
ndiaresults.com and
examresults.net

