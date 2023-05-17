RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board to declare class 8th results today on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 today on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer is all set to announce the results of class 8th today, May 17. Students and parents can check results at the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in, once released.

Along with the results, the board will release mark sheets on its official website. According to the announcement made by state education minister BD Kalla, the Rajasthan 8th Result will be declared at 12 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in.

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 link flashing on homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023 Passing Marks

To pass RBSE class 8th exam, students are required to score at least 33% marks out of the maximum marks. If a candidate fails in one subject, he will be declared fail. It is mandatory to pass in all subjects.

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2023: Ways to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

ndiaresults.com and

examresults.net

ALSO READ | HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Three students bag top spot; 65.43 percent pass

ALSO READ | Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: BSE to announce class 10th result on May 18, check when and where to download