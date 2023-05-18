CUET Admit Card 2023 expected today on cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in, Know when, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET Admit Card 2023 Download Link

CUET Admit Card 2023 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for Common University Test (CUET) 2023. All those who applied for CUET 2023 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in.

The testing agency is releasing intimation slips separately for CUET 2023. It is expected that the testing agency will also release CUET 2023 admit card separately.

It is just 3 days left for the exam scheduled for May 21. It is expected that the testing agency will upload the first phase admit card today, May 18. However, there is no official intimation regarding admit card release date and time.

CUET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download CUET 2023 exam city intimation slips for May 21 to 28 using their application number, and date of birth on the login page.

The CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip includes the details such as the date, shift of the exam, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form. Candidates who applied for the other than those subjects displayed in the city intimation slip will get the exam city slip in due course of time, said NTA.

CUET UG 2023: Increasing the number of applicants

According to the data shared by the NTA, this year, more than 16.85 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance exam wherein the number of female candidates increased by over 50% while the number of male candidates has grown up to 34%.

According to the UGC chief, This year, the number of participating universities has also increased. It was 90 in 2022, but it increased to 242 in 2023 which shows that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in UG programs.

CUET UG 2023: Revised Exam Dates

In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the testing agency has revised the CUET (UG) – 2023 exam dates. According to the new schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will also be held on 1, 2, 5, and 6, June 2023 and two days are also being reserved on 7 and 8 June 2023.

​UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also announced the CUET UG 2023 exam extension through his Twitter handle on May 17. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

