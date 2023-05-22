Monday, May 22, 2023
     
West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2024 exam dates OUT; Complete schedule here

West Bengal Madhyamik 2024: The WBBSE Class 10th Exam for 2023-24 academic session will be held between February 2 and February 12, 2024.

West Bengal Madhyamik 2024: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the West Bengal Madhyamik routine 2024 exam date. As per the reports, the WBBSE Class 10th Exam for 2023-24 academic session will be held between February 2 and February 12, 2024. 

The West Bengal Madhyamik examination will be held in a single shift from 11:45 AM to 3 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read and understand the question paper after which the answer sheets will be distributed to students. The exam dates for physical education and social service and work education subjects would be announced later by the board.

ALSO READ | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Live: West Bengal Class 10th results OUT on wbresults.nic.in; how to check

West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2024 Exam Dates

Dates Subject
February 2, 2024 First language
February 3, 2024 Second language
February 5, 2024 History
February 6, 2024 Geography
February 8, 2024 Mathematics
February 9, 2024 Life Science
February 10, 2024 Physical Science
February 12, 2024 Optional elective subject

