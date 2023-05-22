West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2024 exam dates OUT; Complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 Exam Date

West Bengal Madhyamik 2024: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the West Bengal Madhyamik routine 2024 exam date. As per the reports, the WBBSE Class 10th Exam for 2023-24 academic session will be held between February 2 and February 12, 2024.

The West Bengal Madhyamik examination will be held in a single shift from 11:45 AM to 3 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read and understand the question paper after which the answer sheets will be distributed to students. The exam dates for physical education and social service and work education subjects would be announced later by the board.

West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2024 Exam Dates