WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10th results today at wbresults.nic.in; how to check

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: The result for West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) will be declared today, May 18, 2023. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will publish the WB Madhyamik result 2023 on the official website, wbresults.nic.in at 10 AM. Students will be able to download their WBBSE 10th marksheet statement online by using their roll number. The original marksheet and certificates will be required to collect from the respective camp offices of the board from 12 noon.

According to reports, nearly 7 lakh students (6,98,623) appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam this year. The Board has conducted the Class 10th board exams between February 23 to March 4, 2023. Students will have to secure a minimum of 34 percent marks in each subject and in the aggregate to clear the WB class 10 Madhyamik exam.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023

Students can follow the simple steps given below to check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023.

Visit the WBBSE official website at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. Click on the link that reads, "West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha result 2023". On the next window, key in your roll number in the given spaces. Submit details and the WB 10th results will appear on the screen. Download the WBBSE Madhyamik result and take a print for future reference.

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023: Last Year Highlights

Last year, a total of 10,98,775 students appeared in the WB Madhyamik board exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 86.60 percent. Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal, Koushiki Sarkar, Ananya Dasgupta secured the top three ranks in WBBSE Madhyamik results last year.