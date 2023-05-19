WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Class 10th DECLARED at wbresults.nic.in, Check percentage, toppers list, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Declared, Scorecards available at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Direct Download link: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has finally announced the class 10th or Madhyamik exam 2023 results on its website. Candidates who appeared in the class 10th or Madhyamik exam 2023 can download their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites —wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, 6,98, 627 students appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 306253 are boys and 376068 were girls. The overall pass percentage of the results is 86.15 percent.

According to the results, boys' performance was better than girls' as against the traditional trend. The passing percentage of West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th exam results of boys is 88.59 percent and that of girls is 85 percent.

WBBSE class 10th exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023, wherein around 7 lakh students enrolled for the exams this year. The link to the results have been hosted on the official website. Students can check their scorecards followed by the easy steps given below.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official websites —wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'West Bengal Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination - 2023 Results'

It will take you to the login window

Now, you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination - 2023 Results will appear on the screen

Download West Bengal Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination - 2023 Results and save it for future reference

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to download results via Digilocker?

Go to the Google Play store or Apple App Store

Download Digilocker app

Sign up using your mobile number, date of birth, email id, Aadhar number etc

Create a password and click on submit

Log in with your credentials and click on submit

Now, click on WBBSE under the education tab

Select Madhyamik/10th results 2023

Enter your Aadhar card number and the result will appear on the screen

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check via SMS?

Students can download WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 via SMS service also. To avail this facility, students are required to type their WB Roll Number and Send it to 5676750.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Who was the top scorer this year?

The top scorer this year was Devadutta Majhi who secured 99.57 percent with 697 marks. Shubham Pal secured the second rank with 98.71 percent and obtained 691 marks. Rifat Hassan Sarkar from Malda achieved 98.71 percent.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Last 5 year's pass percentage

2023- 86.15 percent

2022- 86.60 percent

2021- 100 percent

2020- 86.34 per cent

2019- 88.87 percent

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Top Districts percentage wise performance

East Midnapore- 96.81%

Kalimpong- 94.13%

Kolkata- 93.75%

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Grading System

90-100: Outstanding: AA

80-89: Excellent: A+

60-79: Very Good: A

