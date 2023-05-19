TN SSLC Results 2023: Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 11th result today at tnresults.nic.in; Time, websites to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN SSLC, HSE+1 Result 2023 today

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary Education (HSE) plus one results 2023 today, May 19. Once it is released, students will be able to check their TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2023 through the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can access and download their TN Class 10th and Class 11th marksheet statements by providing roll numbers.

The directorate will activate the TN SSLC result 2023 link at 10 AM and the TN HSE +1 result link will be activated at 2 PM. Last year, the overall pass percentage in TN SSLC result was recorded at 90.07 percent. A total of 9,12,620 students appeared in the exam, of these the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.38 and for boys, it was 85.83 percent.

TN SSLC Results 2023: Alternative Websites

Usually at the time of result announcement, the official website either stops working or crashes down. To get hassle-free TN 10th result 2023, students can also visit the following websites.

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

dge.tn.gov.in 2023 10th

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

dge2.tn.nic.in

How to Check TN SSLC Results 2023