Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2023 tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in; Know when, how to check

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result 2023 tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Once the scorecard is out, students can check their TN SSLC Result 2023 through the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Along with the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result, the directorate will also declare the Higher Secondary Education (HSE +1) result on its website.

Students who appeared in the TN SSLC, HSE (+1) board examination can check their results using the roll number and date of birth. According to the official notification, the TN DGE will activate the SSLC result 2023 link at 10 AM, while the TN 11th result link will be activated at 2 PM.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. The board has already issued the Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE and HSE plus one marksheet 2023 for private candidates on its official website-- apply1.tndge.org.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2023

Students can follow the steps provided here to check the TN SSLC Results 2023 online through the website.

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘TN SSLC Result’.

3. Key in your roll number and click on submit tab.

4. Your TN SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.