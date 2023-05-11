WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board to declare Class 10th Results on May 19 | details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 date and time confirmed. Check alternative websites, how to download and more

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released a notice regarding the announcement of the class 10 result date. According to the notice, class 10th results will be announced on May 19 at 10 am. Students who appeared in the WB class 10th exam can check their results at the website of wbresults.nic.in.

The declaration of the results will be done by the Hon'ble President of the Board at 10 am through a press conference, reads the notice. Students will be able to download their WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 from the official websites on May 19. Along with the results, the students will get Marksheet and Certificates from the respective camp offices of the board from 12 noon.

This year, a total of 698623 students appeared for the class 10th exams. WB class 10 Madhyamik exam was held between February 23 to March 4 at various exam centers.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of wbresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023'

It will take you to the login page

Enter your roll number, and other details on the login page

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 class 10 and save it for future reference

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Alternative Ways

Students will be able to download WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 class 10th via these websites

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

Last year, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 class 10 results were announced on June 3, 2022 and the total percentage was recorded at 86.60 percent. Approx 11 lakh candidates appeared in the test. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ | NEET 2023 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates

ASLO READ | CUET PG 2023 registration window concludes today at cuet.nta.nic.in, check details