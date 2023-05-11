Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
  NEET 2023 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates

NEET 2023 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates

NEET 2023 answer key will be soon released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Check all latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2023 16:29 IST
NEET 2023 answer key PDF, NEET 2023 answer key by NTA, Download NEET UG Answer Key 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET 2023 answer key will be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 answer key along with the response seet. Candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 exam will be able to access the NEET answer key 2023 download link on the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. 

The testing agency conducted the written test on May 7 for admission to various courses including MBBS, BDS, BDS nurse, and Ayush Courses. 

The testing agency will first publish the provisional NEET 2023 answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key, in case of any doubts. Students will have to pay a non-refundable fee in order to challenge the NTA NEET answer key. Rs. 200/- will be charged as for challenging the provisional answer key. The details about the answer key objection fee will be shared in due course of time. 

After reviewing the challenges received from the candidates, the testing agency will upload the final answer keys. The testing agency will not communicate with any candidate about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final, as per the NEET information bulletin. 

NEET 2023 answer key: How to download?

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET 2023 answer key'
  • A PDF will be opened on the screen
  • Check subjectwise NEET 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

NEET 2023: When will be result declared?

The testing agency will announce the NEET 2023 results right after the release of the final answer keys. However, there is no exact date has been shared by the NTA. Candidates will be informed on the official website in regard to the release of results.

