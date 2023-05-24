Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 to be out tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 date and time announced

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education has announced the date and time for the release of Kerala Plus Two Result 2023. Students who appeared in the Kerala Class 12th exam will be able to download their results from the official website of Kerala Board - keralaresults.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, Kerala State Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty will announce the results on May 25 at 3 PM. Students should note that the links to download Kerala plus two results 2023 will be activated at 4 PM after the announcement of the result.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Kerala Board - keralaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads 'Kerala Plus Two Result 2023' Enter your credentials and click on the submit button Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Alternative websites

keralaresults.nic.in

result.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two exam and VHSE were conducted between March 10 to March 30 at various exam centers across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9.30 am onwards.

This year, more than 9 lakh students registered for the higher secondary 1st and 2nd-year public exams. A total of 60, 000 VHSE students appeared for Kerala Board Exams.

The board has already declared the SSLC results on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.70%.

Last Year, class 12th board exams were held between March 30 and April 22 across the state wherein about 4 lakh students appeared for the exam. 3, 61, 081 candidates applied for the exam out of which 3, 02, 865 students were successful. 78 schools received perfect scores with an overall pass rate of 83.87 percent.

