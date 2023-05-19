Kerala SSLC Result 2023 OUT at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, Scorecard link at 4 PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala SSLC Result 2023 OUT

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Download Link: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared class 10th at 3 PM. Students eagerly waiting for the results can download their results from the official website of the Kerala Board - results.kerala.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The announcement of the results has been made by the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty via press conference. The link to the scorecard will active after 4 PM.

According to the Kerala Class 10th Results, this year, the overall pass percentage is 99.70 percent.

Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website. Once activated, Students can check Kerala Class 10th results using their exam registration number, and date of birth on the official website.

The board conducted the SSLC exam from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students at 2,960 centres across the state. According to the data, 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private students appeared in the exam out of which 2,13,801 were boys and 2,00,561 were girls.

A total of 2581 schools have secured 100 percent pass results.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to download Kerala Class 10th Result?

Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in Click on the result link that reads ' Kerala SSLC Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on login button Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and save the result for future reference

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: What are the other ways to download Kerala Class 10th Result?

Other than the websites, the students can access the Kerala SSLC result on the Saphalam Mobile App.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Revaluation Date

All those students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation which will be started from tomorrow onwards, May 20. The last date for submitting the applications is May 24, 2023.

ALSO READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How and Where to download

ALSO READ | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Class 10th DECLARED at wbresults.nic.in, Check percentage, toppers list, link here