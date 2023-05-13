Kerala SSLC Result 2023 likely by THIS date; Know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Soon

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) is set to declare the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination(SSLC) results 2023 soon. As per the reports, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be declared on or before May 20. Students who have appeared for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams can check their SSLC results 2023 through the official website-- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in the aggregate to clear the SSLC examination. Once the Kerala 10th result is declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecard using roll number and school code.

The Kerala Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. Nearly 4 lakh students appear for the Kerala SSLC exam every year. Last year about 4.27 lakh students appeared for the 10th board exams of which 99.26 percent students cleared the exam.

ALSO READ | CISCE Result 2023 Highlights: ICSE, ISC results soon at cisce.org; Direct link, how to check

ALSO READ | CBSE Result 2023 (OUT) for Class 10th,12th, Check how to download CBSE results without using admit card id

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

1. Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Kerala SSLC Results', available on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and school code and click on the view result tab.

4. The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take a print of the same for future reference.