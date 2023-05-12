CBSE Result 2023 (OUT) for Class 10th,12th, Check how to download CBSE results without using admit card id

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 out

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today declared the results of Class 10th, 12th at its website, cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available on Digilocker and UMANG app.

According to the results, a total of 21,86,485 students get the Class 10 results whereas 1450174 students passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. Students who have yet not checked their results can do so at the official website of CBSE.

CBSE conducted Class 10th exams from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 5. The overall pass percentage for class 12 recorded 87.33 percent whereas the overall pass percentage for class 10th was 94.40%.

This year, around 16,96,770 students registered for Class 12th exams and 21,86,940 for CBSE Class 10th.

To download CBSE Class 10th, and 12th, the students are required to enter their roll number, school id, DOB, and other details on the CBSE results link to download the Class 10th, and 12th marksheet.

CBSE Class 10th,12th Marksheet: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the respective link of the result 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2023' or Secondary School Examination

It will be forwarded to the login page

Now, you need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card id and click on the submit button

The respective result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10th,12th Marksheet: How to download without admit card id?

As the searches for 'How to download results without admit card id' are increasing on the internet. We suggest those students who have lost their hall tickets and are not aware of their examination hall number can download their results via other ways including UMANG and Digilocker app.

Earlier, the board informed the students that the CBSE Class 10th,12th Marksheet will be available on the Digilocker app after the release of the results. Students can download the CBSE Class 10th,12th Marksheet using 6 digit security pin provided by schools. They will first have to download the Digilocker app on their smartphones. Check easy steps to download CBSE Board Result 2023 via Digilocker App

Other than this, students have various ways to download CBSE 10th 12th results 2023 through face verification via Digilocker, creating a ticket on support.digilocker.gov.in with the category CBSE international students 2023, and UMANG app.

