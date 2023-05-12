CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Board releases class 12th Result 2023 on cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Download: Finally! the wait is over. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12th examination. Students who were eagerly waiting for the results can download their results from the official website using their Enter your Roll Number, Enter School No. , Enter Admit Card ID on the login page. The link to the results has been hosted at the websites of cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. Candidates can also download their results from UMANGG and Digilocker app.
CBSE Result Live: How to apply for CBSE evaluation process?
Students who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for the evaluation process. The application process will start within 7 days of the result declaration. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website.
CBSE Class 12 result: Girls outperformed boys with 90.68% Marks
This year, the girls have outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 90.68%.
CBSE Class 12th result: How to download CBSE Results via Digilocker?
Visit the Digilocker website or download the app on your smartphone or IOS
Click on the signup button
Enter your mobile number to receive OTP
Once the OTP is generated, create your Digilocker account
Enter your Aadhar Number and upload your identity documents for verification
Once your identity is verified, your Digilocker account will be created
Students should note that if they don't have the Aadhar Number, they may use an identity document and mobile number to sign up for Digilocker.
CBSE Class 12 result live: More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls’ education, says Dharmendra Pradhan
The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the commendable performance of girl students who have scored better than the boys this year as well. He said we should remove all the barriers to girls' education in society, in a tweet.
CBSE Class 12 result live: Students who may not met exceptions, i appeal to them to not lose heart, says Minister
In a tweet, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan urged students who may not have met expectations to not lose heart and continue working hard to chase their dreams.
CBSE Result 2023 Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates class 12th students on twitter
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students for passing their class 12th results.
CBSE Result 2023 Live: Prayagraj records lowest pass percentage among 16 region
According to the CBSE Class 12th results, the Prayagraj region in Uttar Pradesh has recorded the lowest pass percentage among 16 regions. The overall pass percentage is 78% only.
CBSE Result 2023: Pune region has recorded 87.28% in class 12th board exams
In the CBSE Board Class 12th results, the Pune region has recorded 87.28% pass percentage.
CBSE Result 2023: Thiruvantapuram records highest pass percentage
Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage in the board exams. The overall score of the state in the board exam is 99.91%.
CBSE Class 12 result live: Girls outshine boys by 6%
According to the results, the performance of girls in board exams was better than boys. Girls have outperformed boys by 6%.
CBSE Class 12 result: No merit list to avoid unhealthy competition
According to the PTI, CBSE not to award first, second and third division to students; no merit list to avoid unhealthy competition
CBSE Class 12 result live: 87.33 percent students pass
According to the results, 87.355 percent of students pass board exams.
CBSE Result 2023 Live: How to download CBSE Class 12th result?
Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the notification link that reads 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2023' flashing on the homepage.
It will take you to the new login page
Enter your Roll Number, School No. , Enter Admit Card ID and click on the submit button
CBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
Download CBSE 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference
