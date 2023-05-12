CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Board releases class 12th Result 2023 on cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE Download CBSE 12th Scorecard at cbseresult.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Download: Finally! the wait is over. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12th examination. Students who were eagerly waiting for the results can download their results from the official website using their Enter your Roll Number, Enter School No. , Enter Admit Card ID on the login page. The link to the results has been hosted at the websites of cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. Candidates can also download their results from UMANGG and Digilocker app.

Stay tuned to live blog for more latest updates regarding CBSE 12th result.

ALSO READ | CBSE 12th Result 2023 declared on cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in, Direct Link Here