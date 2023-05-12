CBSE 10th Result 2023 OUT: Download Class 10 marksheet, certificates; Online, offline ways

Friday, May 12, 2023
     
The highschool (Class 10) result-cum-marks statement will be available for download from the official website at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2023 13:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th Result 2023 declared

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10th result 2023 on its website. The Board has declared the CBSE 12th result 2023 today, May 12. The CBSE 10th result 2023 has been declared at 1:30 PM by the board.The highschool (Class 10) result-cum-marks statement is now available for download from the official website at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. CBSE Result 2023 Live Updates

Students are required to keep their CBSE roll number, School number and admit card ID handy to avoid the last-minute rush an to get hassle-free result. The CBSE board result 2023 will be available in both online and offline mode.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check result online

Students can check their CBSE 10th result 2023 in online mode by visiting the official websites of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. Apart from this, the result will also be accessible through parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, UMANG App and Digilocker app (digilocker.gov.in) also. 

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check result offline

Students can also check their CBSE 10th result in offline mode using SMS and IVRS system.

To get the CBSE Class 10th result via SMS, aspirants will have to type the message in the following format.

  • CBSE10_Space_Roll Number and send it to 7738299899. The resault will be provided to students through text message.

In order to get the CBSE Class 10 result via IVRS system, students will have to call on the following numbers.

  • Delhi local subscribers can call at 24300699 and students from other regions need to call at 011-24300699. Standard calling charges will be applicable.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates

  • May 12, 2023 1:43 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CBSE 10th Result Live: How to download Class 10th Result?

    • Visit the official website of cberesults.nic.in
    • Click on the notification link that reads Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023 flashing on homepage
    • It will redirect you to the login page
    • Now, you need to enter credentials such as Roll Number, School No., Admit Card ID on the login
    • CBSE 10th Result will appear on the screen
    • Download CBSE 10th Result and save it for future reference
  • May 12, 2023 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Check Direct Link

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Download Link

