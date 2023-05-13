CISCE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: ICSE, ISC results soon at cisce.org; Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE Result 2023 Live Updates

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will soon announce the ISC and ICSE results for 2022-23 academic session. As per the reports, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th result 2023 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2023 is expected to be announced at 3 PM today, May 13.

Once the CISCE will release the ICSE Class 10 result and ISC Class 12 result, students will be able to check and download their score cards from the official website of the council at cisce.org. To access the Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to log in with their details such as Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number.