CISCE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: ICSE, ISC results soon at cisce.org; Direct link, how to check

CISCE Result 2023: Students will have to log in with their Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number on results.cisce.org to check the ICSE 10th result and ISC 12th result.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 11:35 IST
CISCE Result 2023 Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE Result 2023 Live Updates

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will soon announce the ISC and ICSE results for 2022-23 academic session. As per the reports, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th result 2023 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2023 is expected to be announced at 3 PM today, May 13.

Once the CISCE will release the ICSE Class 10 result and ISC Class 12 result, students will be able to check and download their score cards from the official website of the council at cisce.org. To access the Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to log in with their details such as Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number.

  • May 13, 2023 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    ICSE Board Results 2023: Class 10th, 12th result past years' trends

    Last year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ICSE Class 10th Result on July 17, 2023.

    Year Final Result Date
    2022 July 17
    2021 July 24
    2020 July 10
    2019 May 7
    2018 May 14
  • May 13, 2023 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    result.cisce.org 2023: ICSE 10th, 12th result window

    India Tv - cisce result 2023, icse 10th result 2023, isc 12th

    Image Source : INDIA TVCISCE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Result Window

  • May 13, 2023 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Cisce.org 2023 Result: Benefits of ICSE 10th Syllabi

    The ICSE syllabi have detailed and comprehensive topics with due emphasis on English as the medium of instruction, which gives an advantage that helps students clear entrance examinations like IELTS, TOEFL, SAT and others.

  • May 13, 2023 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    ISC Result 2023 Class 12: Details required

    Students who have appeared for the CISCE Board Exams  2022-23 can check their Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2023 by using the following details

    • Unique Identity Number (UID)
    • Index Number
  • May 13, 2023 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Results.cisce.org 2023: CISCE Board Exam Date

    CISCE conducted the ICSE 10th exams from February 27 to March 29, 2023, while the exams for ISC Class 12th were conducted between February 13 and March 31, 2023.

  • May 13, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    ISC 12th Result 2023 Date, Time

    As per the reports the CISCE will declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2023 today, May 13 at 3 PM. Once declared, the students will be able to access and download their ISC 12th result 2023 online through the official website-- cisce.org.

  • May 13, 2023 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    ICSE 10th Result 2023: How to check

    Students can follow the steps provided below to access their Class 10th ICSE result 2023. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the council at cisce.org. 

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CISCE Result 2023' link

    Step 3: Select the desired board and enter your Index number, UID and Captcha code.

    Step 4: Submit details and the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

    Step 5: Download result PDF and take a print of the CISCE Board results 2023 for future use.

  • May 13, 2023 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    CISCE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: List of websites

    Usually at the time of result announcement, the official website either crashes down or stops responding. In such cases, students can check their ICSE 10th result and ISC 12th result on the following alternative websites.

    • results.cisce.org
    • cisceresult.in
    • cisce.org
X