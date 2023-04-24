ICSE 10th Result 2023 Soon; Check expected date, past year trends

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICSE 10th Result 2023 expected soon

ICSE 10th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon declare the ICSE Class 10th Result 2023. As per the reports, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) result 2023 is expected to be declared in May 2023 on the official website at cisce.org. However, the official notification related to ICSE Result 2023 date and time is yet to be released.

Once the ICSE 10th scorecard released on the official website, the students will be able to check and download the marksheet statement using their Index number, UID and the given captcha code. As per the past trends, the CISCE board announce Class 10th, 12th results date in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board results date.

The CISCE has conducted the ICSE 10th board exams in a single semester from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ICSE compartment exam is likely to be held in June 2023 and the result is expected to be announced in July 2023.

ALSO READ | MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 to be announced by April end - details here

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Result to be out soon, check latest updates here

ICSE Result 2023 Class 10: Past Year Trends

Year Final Result Date 2022 July 17 2021 July 24 2020 July 10 2019 May 7 2018 May 14

How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023?

Students can follow the steps provided below to access their Class 10th ICSE result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘ICSE 10th Results 2023’ link.

Step 3: On the next window, enter your Index number, UID and Captcha code.

Step 4: Submit details and the ICSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download result PDF and take a print of the ICSE Board result 2023 for future use.