JEE Main 2023 Result to be out soon, check latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2023 Result soon

JEE Main 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination results on its website. Candidates who appeared in the JEE main 2023 will be able to download JEE Main 2023 result on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it is released.

The agency conducted JEE Main Session 2 exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on April 19 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21, 2023.

It is expected that the results for the aforesaid exam will be declared within a week as per media reports. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the results. The agency will release the toppers, cut-off marks, percentile, and other details along with the results which will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2023 Result: How and Where to check?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in,

Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2023 Result'

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed

Download JEE Main 2023 Result and save it for future reference

JEE Main 2023 Result: Marking Scheme

Candidates should note that there will be no negative markings for unanswered and marked-for-review answers. There will be four marks for answering correctly and minus one will be deducted for answering wrong.

ALSO READ | KVS Result 2023 announced for TGT and PGT, check result PDFs and interview dates

ALSO READ | SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 released for MPR, CR, NWR, NER, check how to download